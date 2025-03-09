Sunday's NBA schedule features eight games, beginning with a Western Conference showdown featuring Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at 1 p.m. ET. Oklahoma City holds a commanding 11-game lead atop the Western Conference standings and is 17-2 in its last 19 games at home. The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites in the Sunday NBA betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 243.5. Another potential playoff preview unfolds when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. The Cavs have the best record (53-10) in the NBA and have won 13 consecutive games. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has won four of its last five but suffered a 111-109 setback against the Magic on Saturday despite Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 37 points. According to the latest NBA odds, the Bucks are 9-point underdogs at home.

Thunder (-7.5) to cover vs. Nuggets (-110 at FanDuel)

Score prediction: Thunder 124, Nuggets 109

Oklahoma City has been extremely tough to beat at home, winning 17 of its last 19 games on its home floor. The Thunder have also dominated this series recently, winning four of the past five meetings against the Nuggets. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in scoring with an average of 32.8 points per game. Oklahoma City has also been stout defensively, holding opponents to just 106.6 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA. In addition, the Thunder have covered the spread in four of their last five games, while Denver is 1-5 ATS in its past six games played in March.

Under 233.5 points in Spurs vs. Timberwolves (-114)

Score prediction: Timberwolves 116, Spurs 104

The Timberwolves feature one of the league's stingiest defenses. Minnesota is giving up 109.0 points per game this season, which ranks fifth in the NBA. Offensively, both of these teams rank in the bottom half of the NBA in terms of scoring offense. The Spurs have scored 109 or fewer points in five of their last six games on the road and the total has gone Under in four of San Antonio's last six meetings against Minnesota. If you're looking to bet this line individually, Caesars Sportsbook has the best price at -110.

Clippers (-6) to cover vs. Kings (-110)

Score prediction: Clippers 116, Kings 105

The Clippers have won four consecutive games at the Intuit Dome. Guard James Harden leads the Clippers offensively, averaging 22.1 points, 8.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Harden dropped 50 points in Los Angeles' win at home against the Pistons on March 5 and now he'll look to dissect a Sacramento defense that's giving up 115.0 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league. The Clippers are also 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 games at home and 5-2 ATS in their past seven meetings against the Kings. If you're looking to bet this line individually, DraftKings has the best price at -108.

