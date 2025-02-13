Thursday's NBA schedule is the last chance for bettors to cash in before the NBA All-Star Break. There are five games on Thursday, beginning with Kings vs. Pelicans (+8.5, 235.5) and Warriors vs. Rockets (-6.5, 217) at 8 p.m. ET. The marquee matchup of the night features the Minnesota Timberwolves hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder have won seven consecutive games and are 7.5-point favorites on the road in the latest NBA odds. In the other two matchups, the Heat are 1-point favorites against the Mavericks and the Jazz are 8.5-point underdogs at home against the Clippers.

Heat vs. Mavericks (8:30 p.m. ET): Heat -1

Miami is coming off a disappointing 115-101 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday, which saw the Heat squander a fourth-quarter lead. Despite the defeat, the Heat will waltz into this matchup with one of the league's top-ranked defenses. Miami is giving up only 110.6 points per game, the seventh-fewest in the NBA. The Heat have won five consecutive games against an opponent from the Southwest Division and are 12-5-1 against the spread in their last 18 games played in February. Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without P.J. Washington (ankle) tonight, who's averaging 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds this season. See all of the model's Heat vs. Mavericks picks here.

The Pick: Heat (-1) - Miami covers the spread in 66% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Heat 110, Mavericks 103

Thunder vs. Timberwolves (8:30 p.m. ET): Under 221.5

The Thunder are the league's stingiest defense, holding opponents to 104.7 points per game. Oklahoma City is allowing its opponents to make only 36.7% of their field goals this season, which also tops the league. The total has gone Under in eight of Oklahoma City's last nine games on the road against Minnesota. The Under has also hit in eight of the past 11 meetings between these two teams, a trend the model expects to continue on Thursday. See all of the model's Thunder vs. Timberwolves picks here.

The Pick: Under 221.5 - The Under hits in 73% of the model's simulations

Projected final score: Thunder 114, Timberwolves 98

Clippers vs. Jazz (9 p.m. ET): Jordan Clarkson Under 20.5 points + assists

The Clippers feature one of the league's most dominant defenses, ranking third in scoring defense (107.9) and field goals made (39.3%). SportsLine's model points out that Clarkson has gone under his market when playing against teams with a winning record and top-third defense, falling short of his total points + assists market in eight of his last 15 matchups, with an average of 18.6 total points + assists per game. See all of the model's Clippers vs. Jazz player props here.

The Pick: Jordan Clarkson Under 20.5 points + assists - The model projects Clarkson will finish with 14.6 points + assists



