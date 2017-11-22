MOMENT: Jarrett Allen is back
Jarrett Allen played 12 minutes against the NBA champs and played well, going for 3-of-4, including a skyhook that nearly brought down the house. Nicholas LeTourneau tweets.
Cuban says Lavar Ball, Trump are alike
Cuban weighed in on the ongoing feud between the basketball dad and the POTUS
Embiid not afraid of retaliation
Embiid has taken his trash-talk game to the next level this season, but he's not scared
Durant: Playing Thunder 'a regular game'
Last year Durant said returning to his old home was 'never going to be a regular game'
Paul Millsap (wrist) out 2-3 months
The All-Star forward injured his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lakers
Adams blames OKC's struggles on himself
Steven Adams believes he's the problem with the Thunder struggles in the clutch
LaVar: Lakers don't know how to coach Zo
LaVar claims that Luke Walton has been 'soft' on Lonzo so far