MOMENT: Spencer Dinwiddie’s Big Night
Nicholas LeTourneau breaks down Spencer Dinwiddie’s career night vs. the Jazz Friday: 25 points, 8 assists, 6 three-pointers
Anthony Davis suffers concussion
Davis left the Pelicans' game against the Nuggets in the third quarter
Popovich calls all three refs 'blind'
Popovich was upset about an out of bounds call
Wall with unique description of bad game
Wall went 3-for-12 from the field, and had just eight points in the Wizards' loss
Noah knows he's not the same player
Noah was reinstated from his 20-game suspension on Monday, but is yet to play for the Knic...
Rose's ankle to be immobilized in boot
In his first season with the Cavs, Rose has not played since Nov. 7
NBA Friday scores, highlights
Keep it right here for all your Friday NBA scores, updates and highlights