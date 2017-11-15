MOMENT: The improving Caris LeVert gets our attention
MOMENT: The improving Caris LeVert gets our attention
Nicholas LeTourneau built us a Twitter Moment on Caris LeVert’s game Monday and what it portends for his development
-
Embiid trolls LaVar, Lonzo on Instagram
We had to know this was coming
-
Embiid says he's only at '69 percent'
The Sixers big man put up a stat line for the ages against the Lakers on Wednesday
-
Bledsoe comes up clutch for the Bucks
Bledsoe finished with 14 points, and hit a clutch, tie-breaking jumper in the final minute
-
WATCH: Simmons dunks on Lonzo
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons tweeted it into existence
-
NBA Wednesday scores, highlights
An exciting Wednesday in the NBA ended with Joel Embiid filling up the stat sheet in L.A.
-
Report: Sixers, Covington near big deal
It appears Covington is going to be a part of 'The Process' for a long time