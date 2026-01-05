There are eight games on the NBA schedule on Monday and numerous betting options, including standard plays like the spread, total and money line or more exotic NBA player props. High-profile NBA games today include Pistons vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET, Celtics vs. Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET, 76ers vs. Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET and Clippers vs. Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Those games feature teams from major markets and are sure to attract plenty of attention, but the most popular Monday NBA player props include Hawks wing Dyson Daniels Over 12.5 combined rebounds and assists (-113) and Keyonte George Over 2.5 3-pointers made (-123). Here's a look at some of today's other top NBA picks at DraftKings.

Top Monday NBA picks at DraftKings

Dyson Daniels, Hawks, Over 12.5 rebounds + assists (-113)

Keyonte George, Jazz, Over 2.5 made 3-pointers (-123)

Miles McBride, Knicks, Under 2.5 assists (-186)

Over 237.5 points in Celtics vs. Bulls (-105)

Over 229.5 points in 76ers vs. Nuggets (-105)

Dyson Daniels, Hawks, Over 12.5 rebounds + assists (-113)

The 22-year-old Australian made the NBA's All-Defensive team last season after leading the league in steals (3.0) and he's taken on a more active role as a rebounder and distributor in his fourth season. Daniels is averaging 6.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists (both career-highs) per game in 2025-26 and he's gone over this total in five consecutive games, averaging 9.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds during that span.

Keyonte George, Jazz, Over 2.5 made 3-pointers (-123)

George is averaging 24.5 points per game in a breakout season and he's shooting a career-high 37.7% from the 3-point line. He's averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers per game this season and has knocked down three or more shots from beyond the arc in eight of his last 10 games.

Miles McBride, Knicks, Under 2.5 assists (-186)

The public is laying a lot of juice here, but McBride has been a more scoring-oriented guard in his fifth NBA season and he's averaging only 2.4 assists per game so far. He's finished with exactly two assists in six consecutive games and has gone Under 2.5 in nine of his last 10 outings.

Over 236.5 points in Celtics vs. Bulls (-105)

Despite Jayson Tatum (Achilles) being out, the Celtics are second in the NBA in offensive rating (123.0) and Chicago's desire to push the pace should mean added opportunities for one of the league's most efficient offenses. The Bulls rank second in the NBA in tempo (102.5 possessions per game) and also rank 26th in the league in points allowed per game (121.8). DraftKings reports that 66% of the betting handle and 62% of tickets are on the Over.

Over 229.5 points in 76ers vs. Nuggets (-105)

Nikola Jokic (knee) and Jonas Valanciunas (calf) are both out for the Nuggets and Joel Embiid (knee) is probably to play tonight, so that could spell trouble for the Denver frontcourt. Embiid has played in five of the last six Philadelphia games, has played at least 30 minutes the last eight times he's suited up and is averaging 28.7 points per game in his last seven. Right now 87% of the handle and 69% of tickets are on the Over.