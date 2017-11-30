Montrezl Harrell To Start in Place of Blake Griffin Tonight
Montrezl Harrell To Start in Place of Blake Griffin Tonight
The Clippers will go big in their first game without Blake.
Doc Rivers confirmed in his pre-game press availability tonight that Montrezl Harrell will start in Blake Griffin’s place tonight against the Utah Jazz. Harrell has only played 8.5 minutes per game in 13 games this season, with per 36 minutes averages of 16.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 blocks.
Harrell hasn’t played much power forward this season, mostly sharing backup center minutes with Willie Reed. It will be interesting to see how he fits alongside DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup, where the spacing will likely be pretty poor.
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LaVar explains 'crucial' Lakers mistake
Surprise, surprise -- LaVar had some thoughts on the Lakers' loss
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
-
Whiteside concerned with knee injury
Whiteside suffered a bone bruise on opening night, and has missed six games throughout the...