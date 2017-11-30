Montrezl Harrell To Start in Place of Blake Griffin Tonight

The Clippers will go big in their first game without Blake.

Doc Rivers confirmed in his pre-game press availability tonight that Montrezl Harrell will start in Blake Griffin’s place tonight against the Utah Jazz. Harrell has only played 8.5 minutes per game in 13 games this season, with per 36 minutes averages of 16.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.9 blocks.

Harrell hasn’t played much power forward this season, mostly sharing backup center minutes with Willie Reed. It will be interesting to see how he fits alongside DeAndre Jordan in the starting lineup, where the spacing will likely be pretty poor.