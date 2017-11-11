Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

We all woke up this morning in a world where Aaron Gordon leads the league in three-point shooting.

This bears repeating: @OrlandoMagic F Aaron Gordon is now first in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 59.5% (25 of 42). He shot 28.8% last season from 3 and was a 28.9% career shooter from 3-point range in his first 3 NBA seasons. He credits offseason work & Magic's ball movement. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) November 11, 2017

Magic Headlines

Our Cory Hutson was in Phoenix to cover Friday's game and writes that a strong second half propelled the Magic over the Suns for a 128-112 victory.

The Magic solidified their defense in the second half to earn the win, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

With Elfrid Payton's hamstring still bothersome, Frank Vogel intended to have the point guard on a minutes restriction against the Suns, Robbins writes.

Evan Fournier is making better decisions with the basketball, Robbins writes.

John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes in his postgame report that Frank Vogel wants the Magic to follow one simple rule: "Pass when covered and shoot when left open."

Aaron Gordon returned to the area that he played college ball with an improved outside shot, Denton writes. Denton also touches on the Magic's improved assist percentage and Devin Booker's draft day snub.

The West Coast trip will help the Magic find out about themselves, Denton writes.

The Magic have become one of the league's best third-quarter teams and it showed against the Suns, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Terrence Ross earns an 'A+' after scoring 17 points on 5-for-6 shooting, including all four of his three-point attempts, as Rossman-Reich hands out grades for Friday's game.

The Suns fell to the Magic after a dominant second half by Orlando, writes Brendon Kleen of Bright Side of the Sun.

The Nuggets, who the Magic play Saturday in the second game of their road trip, are still trying to find a way to build around Nikola Jokic, who is unable to anchor a defense, writes Jonathan Tjarks of The Ringer.

Opening night was a huge success for the Lakeland Magic as Wes Iwundu scored 31 points in a 105-100 win, Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

