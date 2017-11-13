Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

But first...

Magic Tweet of the Day

Evan Fournier jokes with friend and fellow Frenchman, Rudy Gobert, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with a bone bruise in his knee.

Maaaaaan @rudygobert27 what the heck?! I had that poster ready for the 18th. Why you dodging?

Jk. Get well soon bro. https://t.co/w4DgGPfG8a — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) November 12, 2017

Magic Headlines

Join our debate and predict the score of Monday night's game between the Magic and Golden State Warriors.

With their new style of play this season, the Magic have emulated the Golden State Warriors, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com

The Magic are in store for the NBA’s ultimate test: facing the defending champions, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

Aaron Gordon is no longer forcing shots or overdribbling, writes Robbins. In fact, Frank Vogel called a sequence in which Gordon delivered a pass to Shelvin Mack for the open three, one of the best plays of the year.

Jonathan Issac is out against the Warriors with a sprained ankle, Robbins writes.

Stephen Curry is questionable for Monday's game against the Magic with a thigh contusion, writes Logan Murdock of The Mercury News.

The Warriors have won six straight games with an average margin of victory of 21 points per game, writes Golden State of Mind in its game preview.

Klay Thompson is playing the best ball of his career, writes Hugo Kitano of Golden State of Mind.

The Golden State Warriors are on pace for the best offensive season in NBA history, writes Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report.

Through 13 games this season, the Warriors have outscored opponents by 70 points in third quarters, writes Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Warriors are the second team in NBA history to win six game in a row by at least 17 points, writes Karl Buscheck of the San Francisco Examiner.

Mark Medina of The Mercury News wonders if Kevin Durant can join the exclusive 50-40-90 club this season.

Evan Fournier has improved on the defensive end, writes Ian Holmes of Orlando Magic Daily.

The Magic struggle to keep their pace without their point guards, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

It should be raining threes when the Magic and Warriors meet.

The match-up between the Magic and Warriors is a must-see for anyone who loves perimeter shooting, writes Warriors.com in its game preview.

