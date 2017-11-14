Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Magic Tweet of the Day

At first, we were gonna go with a tweet with some fancy stat comparing the Magic and Warriors. But there's plenty of that in the stories below. We could all use a laugh after the last two losses. So here is, not one but two, humorous Magic tweets to start your day...

When David West and Mo Speights get into it pic.twitter.com/sJEqvG6dgk — Blue Man Hoop (@BlueManHoop) November 14, 2017

Magic Headlines

Our own Aaron Goldstone stayed up late to bring you coverage of the Magic's 110-100 loss to the Golden State Warriors, in which he says Orlando went ice cold in the third quarter.

Against the Warriors' switching defense, the Magic forced too many ill-advised shots and unraveled in the third, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Robbins writes that Steve Kerr once gave Marreese Speights some shooting advice that boosted the big man's value and kept him relevant in the NBA: "Mo, just step back."

In his Magic Notebook, Robbins writes about Stephen Curry sitting out, Jonathan Isaac's injury, Aaron Gordon getting an early Thanksgiving dinner and the Magic bracing for the Warriors' runs.

Logan Murdock of The Mercury News writes that Aaron Gordon, a San Jose native, has one goal: "I want to be the greatest."

Frank Vogel had hoped to combat "the best team in the world" with an efficient offense. It was a formula that worked until the third quarter when the Warriors delivered their knock-out punch, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

Vogel has always been a believer in Aaron Gordon, who is on pace to take the biggest jump in three-point shooting percentage from one season to the next in NBA history, Denton writes.

Aaron Gordon, in his homecoming, vanished in the second half and earned a 'C' from Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily in his Magic/Warriors grades column.

The Magic's flaws are becoming apparent, writes Rossman-Reich.

The Magic were able to hang around in the first half before the Warriors took over, en route to winning their seventh straight, writes Chris Haynes of ESPN.

The Magic hit a wall in the third quarter.

Aaron Gordon squaring off against Kevin Durant and Draymond Green was a key match-up entering Monday's game, writes Charlie Stanton of Golden State of Mind.

Even without Steph Curry, the Warriors won their ninth straight over the Magic, writes Daniel Hardee of Golden State of Mind.

Twitter responds to Marreese Speights and David West exchanging words, writes Daniel Mano of The Mercury News.

Orlando, one of the league's surprise teams, isn't immune to the Warriors' third quarter dominance, writes Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Magic forward Aaron Gordon told ESPN's The Undefeated he would accept an invite to the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk contest if asked by the league. https://t.co/VVYll2SboW — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 14, 2017

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.