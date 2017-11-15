Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

When LeBron James tried recruiting Jonathon Simmons to @cavs, he told him “no” because, in part, he wanted to guard him, he said today. More to come later on https://t.co/ZQ4kunHPzc. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) November 14, 2017

Magic Headlines

See how the Magic fared in NBA power rankings around the Web.

By joining the Magic, Jonathon Simmons got the larger role that he had been craving, writes Josh Robbins.

The Magic's goal entering the season was to be .500 on the road. Their hope is to finish their West Coast trip at 2-2, Robbins writes.

Jonathon Simmons’ toughness and determination have been on display, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

Joe Buckley of Orlando Magic Daily looks back on the Magic’s previous hot starts to the season.

Aaron Gordon is open to competing in the Slam Dunk Contest but hopes to be at All-Star Weekend for other reasons, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Free-agent-to-be Aaron Gordon could put the Magic in a predicament, writes Frank Urbina of Hoops Hype.

Clayton Goupil of Last Word on Pro Basketball evaluates the hierarchy on the Magic roster.

Aaron Gordon, a former Arizona Wildcat, is playing like an All-Star for the Magic, writes David Rosen of Zona Zealots.

Blazers rookie Caleb Swanigan will get the start against the Magic on Wednesday, writes Blazer’s Edge.

