Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.

But first...

Magic Tweet of the Day

Poor Coach Vogel....

Damian Lillard puts Frank Vogel on skates. Bye. pic.twitter.com/Vqu8zaIdk9 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) November 16, 2017

Magic Headlines

Our Cory Hutson writes that it wasn't Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum that beat the Magic, it was unlikely hero Shabazz Napier that powered the Blazers to a 99-94 victory.

It was Napier, who the Magic traded to the Blazers for nothing, and a 17-0 Blazers run that secured the win for Portland, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

In his Magic notebook, Robbins writes of Blazers coach Terry Stotts calling Aaron Gordon's improvement unique; an update on Jonathan Isaac; a canceled morning shootaround; and Nikola Vucevic's success against the Blazers.

With one full month of the season now complete, Robbins examines the highs and lows of the Magic season so far.

The bottom fell out in the second half for Orlando after a promising start to the game helped the Magic open a 14-point lead, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com

Though early in the season, Evan Fournier is on pace to join the exclusive 50-40-90 club, which has been accomplished by just seven players in NBA history, Denton writes.

Aaron Gordon's quiet night earned him a 'C' in Philip Rossman-Reich's grades column for the Magic/Blazers game.

Terrence Ross is starting to turn the corner with his shooting stroke, Rossman-Reich writes.

Shabazz Napier shined in Portland's win over the Magic, writes Eric Griffith of Blazer's Edge.

After an altercation, C.J. McCollum blows kisses to Evan Fournier, writes Zac Wassink of Bleacher Report.

The Magic finished their four-game West Coast trip at 1-3.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.