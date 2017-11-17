Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Magic Tweet of the Day

Here's one way to overcome a prolonged shooting slump. Would love to see Terrence Ross attack the basket like this more regularly.

Magic Headlines

Join our debate about what we learned about the Magic during their West Coast road trip.

With another difficult road trip coming up, the next two home games for the Magic are crucial, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

D.J. Augustin could return on Monday, giving the Magic some depth at point guard, Robbins writes.

The Magic are confident they will bounce back from their 1-3 West Coast road trip, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

Aaron Gordon is ranked eighth on a list of the best Arizona Wildcats in NBA History.

In the Magic's loss to the Blazers, Evan Fournier was both the hero and the villain, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

The Magic's first extended road trip exposed some flaws but also showed some signs for optimism, Rossman-Reich writes.

Marreese Speights personifies the Magic's new-found depth, writes Luke Duffy of Hoops Habit.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer doesn't elaborate, but he mentions "Aaron Gordon, Future Max Guy" and the "Orlando fan base" as two of his unexpected comebacks and resurgences from Month 1 in the NBA.

Many NBA players are showing off new skills this season, and that includes the shooters on the Magic, writes Jared Dubin of FanSided.

Aaron Gordon's three-point shooting percentage is one of the weird stats from the league's opening month, writes Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.