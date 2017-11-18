Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Some memorabilia from the Atlantic Division days...

Magic Headlines

Our Aaron Goldstone speaks with Mychal Lowman of SLC Dunk to preview Saturday night's game between the Magic and Jazz. Great insight on Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

D.J. Augustin hopes to play on Saturday after missing seven games with a hamstring injury, writes Christian Simmons of the Orlando Sentinel. The Magic went 2-5 in his absence.

By canceling shootarounds, pushing back practices, and tinkering with the travel schedule, Frank Vogel is making sure the Magic are well-rested during what is their most arduous stretch of the season, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com

In ESPN.com's NBA forecast predictions, 36.8 percent of voters said the Magic would be the East's playoff newcomer. They trailed the 76ers and Pistons.

The Magic try to get back on track against the Jazz.

Terrence Ross and Shelvin Mack helped cook for a Thanksgiving community project, writes Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com.

Frustrations are mounting with losses in Utah, but the team remains upbeat, writes Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News. The Jazz lost 118-107 to the shorthanded Nets on Friday before heading to Orlando for the second game of a back-to-back.

Rookie Donovan Mitchell nearly notched a triple-double in his first start at point guard, but it wasn't enough for the Jazz, who lost their sixth straight on the road, writes SLC Dunk.

