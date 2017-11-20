Morning Magic: Your daily headlines
Morning Magic: Your daily headlines
A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web
Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.
But first...
Magic Tweet of the Day
Not sure if the “community-inspired” Magic jersey set to be released by Nike is really going to look like this or not. But either way, what are your thoughts?
Concept by @conradburry for the @OrlandoMagic’s upcoming City jersey. What do you guys think? #BelieveInMagic pic.twitter.com/ngwOkbpvj1— Believe In Magic (@BelieveInMagiic) November 19, 2017
Magic Headlines
The Magic have reached a crossroads, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.
D.J. Augustin, who returned on Saturday after missing seven games, is trying to shake off the rust, Robbins writes.
Arron Afflalo helped hand out Thanksgiving meals to families in need, writes Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com.
Despite having lost four straight games, the playoffs should remain a realistic expectation for the Magic, writes Ryan Doyle of Orlando Magic Daily.
On the other hand, expectations for the Magic do need to be recalibrated, writes Dar-Wei Chen of Orlando Magic Daily.
The Magic are looking for answers as the Pacers come to town.
Jonathan Isaac is out for Monday's game against the Pacers.
The night after the infamous "Malice at the Palace," the shorthanded Pacers faced Steve Francis, Grant Hill and the Magic. Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star looks back on the game, which the Pacers nearly won despite having just six players available.
Myles Turner shined as the Pacers won their third straight after defeating the Heat 120-95 on Sunday, writes Indy Cornrows.
As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.
-
Lonzo's triple-double was pretty hollow
This stat line is in no way an indication that Ball has turned any kind of corner
-
Silly NBA 3-point rule needs a change
All of Simmons' 3-point attempts have come from well beyond half court
-
Fultz improving, but out 2-3 more weeks
The No. 1 overall pick has not played since Oct. 23 due to a shoulder injury
-
Power Rankings: Celtics claim top spot
In this week's Power Rankings, the Celtics finally claim the top spot while the Cavs begin...
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
We've got you covered for all the scores and highlights from Sunday's NBA games
-
LeBron: NFL is blackballing Kaepernick
The Cavs superstar compared Kaepernick to Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali