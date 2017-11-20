Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Magic Tweet of the Day

Not sure if the “community-inspired” Magic jersey set to be released by Nike is really going to look like this or not. But either way, what are your thoughts?

Magic Headlines

The Magic have reached a crossroads, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

D.J. Augustin, who returned on Saturday after missing seven games, is trying to shake off the rust, Robbins writes.

Arron Afflalo helped hand out Thanksgiving meals to families in need, writes Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com.

Despite having lost four straight games, the playoffs should remain a realistic expectation for the Magic, writes Ryan Doyle of Orlando Magic Daily.

On the other hand, expectations for the Magic do need to be recalibrated, writes Dar-Wei Chen of Orlando Magic Daily.

The Magic are looking for answers as the Pacers come to town.

Jonathan Isaac is out for Monday's game against the Pacers.

The night after the infamous "Malice at the Palace," the shorthanded Pacers faced Steve Francis, Grant Hill and the Magic. Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star looks back on the game, which the Pacers nearly won despite having just six players available.

Myles Turner shined as the Pacers won their third straight after defeating the Heat 120-95 on Sunday, writes Indy Cornrows.

