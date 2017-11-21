Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.

But first...

Magic Tweet of the Day

Try to keep the faith, Magic fans.

The good news is the following 14 games to finish out December are all winnable.



Orlando will have a real opportunity to get back over .500 before the end of 2017.



Opponents: Nyk, Cha, Atl, Den, Atl, Lac, Por, Det, Nop, Was, Mia, Det, Mia. https://t.co/29CQElo72N — The Lando (@TheLando__) November 21, 2017

Magic Headlines

In our game recap, we write that the Magic committed 22 turnovers in a 105-97 loss to the Indiana Pacers, extending their losing streak to five games.

The turnover-prone Magic are freefalling and there is no end in sight, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Prior to Monday's game against the Pacers, Frank Vogel said he was impressed with his former team.

The once-surging Magic offense has done a 180-degree about-face, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

Luke Duffy of Hoops Habit lists four keys for the Magic to have a better road trip.

Poor decision-making, from turnovers to poor shot selections, is haunting the Magic, writes Ricky Scricca of Orlando Magic Daily.

Frank Vogel says his point guards have been out of rhythym, and that is reflected in Philip Rossman-Reich's grades column, in which Elfrid Payton is given a 'C-' for his performance on Monday.

Victor Oladipo has developed into a possible All-Star, writes Chris Barnewall of CBS Sports.

Oladipo and the Pacers had a big third quarter to overcome the Magic and win their fourth straight game, writes Indy Cornrows.

Aaron Gordon is self-sabotaging his "AG can shoot 3s now!" campaign, writes Haley O'Shaughnessy in The Ringer's NBA round-up.

As part of our "This Date in Magic History" series, we take a look back at Shaquille O'Neal's 24-28-15 triple-double.

The newest Magic jersey could be out of this world, writes Roger Simmons of the Orlando Sentinel.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.