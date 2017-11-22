Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.

But first...

Magic Tweet of the Day

The Johnnies are in town...

Magic Headlines

Check out how the Magic fared in our weekly round-up of NBA power rankings from around the web.

The Magic's decreased ball movement is a major factor in the team's current five-game losing streak, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin are still trying to find their rhythm, Robbins writes.

Frank Vogel is hoping to rebuild the Magic's confidence, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com

Some of Aaron Gordon's success this season must be attributed to his time spent at small forward last season, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

The Magic's defense, which allows the league's highest frequency of shots from within six feet, has slipped significantly, Rossman-Reich writes.

The Magic head back on the road looking to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves are no longer living off potential, writes Nick Friedell of ESPN.

The Timberwolves' fourth quarter woes are becoming concerning, writes Josh Bungam of Dancing with Wolves.

In a recent trash talk exchange, C.J. McCollum called the Frenchman Evan Fournier "soft, like those crepes you eat," writes Blazer's Edge.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.