Morning Magic: Your daily headlines
Morning Magic: Your daily headlines
A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web
Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.
But first...
Magic Tweet of the Day
The Johnnies are in town...
When in Orlando you hold shootaround at the @OrlandoMagic facility #SJUBB pic.twitter.com/MaGA72Gv0I— St. John's BBall (@StJohnsBBall) November 22, 2017
Magic Headlines
Check out how the Magic fared in our weekly round-up of NBA power rankings from around the web.
The Magic's decreased ball movement is a major factor in the team's current five-game losing streak, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.
Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin are still trying to find their rhythm, Robbins writes.
Frank Vogel is hoping to rebuild the Magic's confidence, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com
Some of Aaron Gordon's success this season must be attributed to his time spent at small forward last season, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.
The Magic's defense, which allows the league's highest frequency of shots from within six feet, has slipped significantly, Rossman-Reich writes.
The Magic head back on the road looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
The Timberwolves are no longer living off potential, writes Nick Friedell of ESPN.
The Timberwolves' fourth quarter woes are becoming concerning, writes Josh Bungam of Dancing with Wolves.
In a recent trash talk exchange, C.J. McCollum called the Frenchman Evan Fournier "soft, like those crepes you eat," writes Blazer's Edge.
As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.
-
Was Manute Bol 50 years old in the NBA?
Kevin Mackey says he gave Manute Bol a birthday because they didn't know how old he was
-
Flagrant Two Pod: Lakers, Ball and more
Hosts Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by America's Lakers Podcast co-host Aaron L...
-
NBA Star Index: Celtics' best player is?
Meanwhile, we learned the hard way just how many supporters Lonzo Ball still has out there
-
Otto Porter Jr. is thriving for Wizards
The fifth-year forward has continued his growth on both sides of the floor
-
Warriors vs. Thunder NBA odds, picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts just locked in his pick for this huge Wednesday night...
-
Report: Beverley undergoes knee surgery
Another tough blow for a Clippers team that has lost nine games in a row