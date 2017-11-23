Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A Thanksgiving edition round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Magic Tweet of the Day

Happy Thanksgiving to all! Or as Aaron Gordon might say, "Merry Thanksgiving!"

.@OrlandoMagic F Aaron Gordon addressed the crowd prior to the tip and thanked the fans for their support. He also said "Merry Thanksgiving," which his teammates immediately kidded him about. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) November 21, 2017

Look what we found! @STUFFMagic made a special parade appearance on Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/fr9nAMbDcq — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 23, 2017

Magic Headlines

The Magic tried but failed to overcome a disastrous third quarter and fell to the Timberwolves, 124-118, to lose their sixth straight game, writes our Aaron Goldstone.

The Timberwolves exploited the Magic's weaknesses on defense, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

The Magic are missing Jonathan Isaac and his versatility on the defensive end, Robbins writes. Frank Vogel said the rookie "potentially could return on this trip."

Magic lead assistant coach Chad Forcier labeled this stretch of the season the "vortex" of the Magic schedule, Robbins writes.

After suffering one of their worst stretches of the season in the third quarter on Wednesday, the Magic remain in a losing streak that is threatening their season, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

Jeff Van Gundy said the Magic are a playoff contender in a Q&A with Stephen Ruiz of the Orlando Sentinel.

Rough night for Nikola Vucevic, who earns a 'C' for his performance against the Wolves in Philip Rossman-Reich's grades column.

Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson each recorded season-highs to power the Wolves over the Magic, writes Anthony Iverson of Canis Hoopus

The Wolves nearly blew a 26-point fourth quarter lead, writes Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The Magic's furious fourth quarter rally came up short.

The Magic won't be home for the holiday, so they'll celebrate Thanksgiving together as a team on the road in Boston, Denton writes.

The Magic know they must quickly snap out of their skid, Denton writes.

During a recent trash talk exchange, C.J. McCollum told Frenchman Evan Fournier that he is, "soft, like those crepes you eat."

See how the Magic did in NBA power rankings around the web.

