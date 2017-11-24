Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

One more Thanksgiving-related tweet (and because there was a recent Big Baby mention in the comments section)

Happy Thanksgiving everyone......however you choose to eat your turkey. pic.twitter.com/fW3jPiYCjT — Dante Marchitelli (@DanteMagic) November 23, 2017

Join our heated debate over which Magic transaction in the post-Dwight Howard era you would undo if given the chance. So far it seems the Tobias Harris trade is the leader in the clubhouse.

During this challenging time for the Magic, Frank Vogel must serve as an amateur psychologist, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Thanksgiving away from home is tough for the Magic, Robbins writes.

Evan Fournier says the Magic must play on Friday as if it's a playoff game, writes John Denton of Orlando Magic.com.

Despite their recent stretch, the Magic are showing signs of improvement this season, writes Nick Friedell of ESPN.

Members of the Magic organization served breakfast to the homeless as part of the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, writes Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com.

Philip Rossman-Reich answers a wide range of questions in his Orlando Magic mailbag.

Luke Duffy of Hoops Habit makes a list of the five reasons things have gone wrong for the Magic.

The Magic will try to snap out of their funk against the Celtics.

With their 16-game winning streak now over, the Celtics can focus on certain areas of improvement, writes Bobby Manning of Celtics Blog.

Kyrie Irving has become the Celtics' clutch-time superhero, writes Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

