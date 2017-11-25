Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

In our game recap, we write that the Magic's defense faltered in their 118-103 loss to the Celtics as Orlando lost its seventh straight game.

The listless Magic were outplayed and outhustled by the Celtics, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Prior to Friday's game, Frank Vogel said "there are brighter days ahead," Robbins writes.

The Magic collapsed on the defensive end, trailing by as many as 32 to the Celtics, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

Despite being in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, Frank Vogel is keeping the team inspired, Denton writes. Vogel is also finding new way to get Mo Speights some playing time.

Nikola Vucevic, whose inability to defend the pick-and-roll is emblematic of the Magic's defensive struggles, earned a 'D' for his performance against the Celtics in the grades column by Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

It's time for Frank Vogel to tinker with the Magic's rotation, Rossman-Reich writes.

An Orlando Magic team on the decline offered the Celtics the perfect opportunity to get back to their winning ways, writes Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

Frank Vogel called Al Horford, who had 10 assists against the Magic, the most underrated player in the NBA, writes Bill Doyle of the Worcester Telegram.

Robby Kalland of Dime Magaine proposes a trade between the Magic and Clippers for DeAndre Jordan.

Which Magic transaction would you undo? The debate is still going on. Some have suggested the hiring of Rob Hennigan.

Zach Lowe of ESPN does not like the state of Mario Hezonja...

It's painful to watch a player wriggled so deep inside his own brain you can feel his indecision seeping through the television. Hezonja shoots when he should pass, drives when he should shoot, and sometimes hot-potatoes the ball around the perimeter when he could rise for an open triple.

