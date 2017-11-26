Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.

But first...

Magic Tweet of the Day

During another disappointing loss, Nikola Vucevic was in deep thought on the bench...

"It was read, so that means she saw it. She'll reply. Maybe she's just in the shower" pic.twitter.com/7AIeKwCY4N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 26, 2017

Magic Headlines

J.J. Reidick and the 76ers defeated the Magic, 130-111, to hand Orlando its eight straight loss, writes our Zach Oliver.

The Sixers rebuilding process has been much more successful than the Magic's, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Frank Vogel may need to hold the Magic more accountable, Robbins writes.

The 130 points allowed by the Magic was the most they have given up in a game this season, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com. Side note: Denton says the Magic were "unquestionably victims of the dreaded 'schedule loss'" against the rested Sixers. Not sure I agree with that at all. The Magic played with the same defensive intensity, or lack thereof, as they have throughout the losing streak. This wasn’t the result of being on a back-to-back.

Denton also writes of Vogel reflecting on the 20-year journey of his coaching career.

Aaron Gordon's shot selection led to him earning a 'C' in the grade column by Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Chris Thompson of Deadspin writes that, after a surprising start to the season, the Orlando Magic he remembers have returned.

Nikola Vucevic was caught on camera in deep though on the bench. Twitter reacted, writes Kristian Winfield of SB Nation.

Without starting point guard Ben Simmons, the Sixers had their best offensive performance of the season against the Magic, thanks in part to T.J. McConnell, writes Sean O'Connor of Liberty Ballers.

Keith Pompay of the Philadelphia Inquirer gives out his best and worst awards from the Magic/Sixers game. Among the worst wards were Arron Afflalo and the Magic's free throw shooting.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.