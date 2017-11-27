Morning Magic: Your daily headlines
Morning Magic: Your daily headlines
A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web
Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.
But first...
Magic Tweet of the Day
Damn this is how they doing us now. pic.twitter.com/hgPFNbfm3P— The Lando (@TheLando__) November 27, 2017
Also, the tweet and the stats are a few days old, but here’s an interesting comparison between Kyrie Irving and former Magic guard Victor Oladipo, who if he is able to suit up for the Pacers on Monday, will face his former team for the second time in a week.
Kyrie Irving this season:— #StopHarden2017 (@RTSportsTalk) November 23, 2017
22.5 PPG
5.3 APG
3.2 RPG
46% FG
37% 3PT
Victor Oladipo this season:
22.9 PPG
3.8 APG
5.2 RPG
46% FG
45% 3PT
But apparently Kyrie is an MVP favorite
Magic Headlines
Should the Magic trade Nikola Vucevic? Our Garrett Townsend presents both sides of the argument in our Off-Day Debate.
There's no easy pathway out of the eight-game losing streak for the Magic, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.
Former Magic guard Victor Oladipo, who is questionable for Monday's game against Orlando, has found a home in Indiana, Robbins writes.
Jonathan Isaac is holding out hope that he will soon return, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.
The Magic are not passing the ball as effectively as they had been earlier in the season, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.
Indiana, which has won 12 of the last 13 meetings against Orlando, hosts the Magic on Monday.
With Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers have two talented 21-year-olds who play the same position, writes C. Cooper of Indy Cornrows
Pacers.com previews the match-up between Orlando and Indiana.
Myles Turner has had a difficult time staying out of foul trouble this season, writes Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star.
The Pacers had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Celtics, but shouldn't be discouraged, Brown writes.
As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.
-
Report: Millsap (wrist) out 3 months
Millsap injured his wrist against the Lakers on Nov. 19
-
NBA Sunday scores, news, highlights
Keep it right here for all you news, notes, scores, and highlights across the Association
-
LeBron James wants the best for Rose
Rose recently decided to leave the team, and is reportedly contemplating his future in the...
-
Tony Parker says he'll return Monday
Parker ruptured his quad tendon during the Spurs' playoff series against the Rockets last...
-
How to watch Cavs vs. Sixers
Joel Embiid and the Sixers take on LeBron James and the Cavaliers on national TV
-
WATCH: Giannis argues with coach
Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his cool during Saturday's loss to the Jazz