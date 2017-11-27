Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Magic Tweet of the Day

Damn this is how they doing us now. pic.twitter.com/hgPFNbfm3P — The Lando (@TheLando__) November 27, 2017

Also, the tweet and the stats are a few days old, but here’s an interesting comparison between Kyrie Irving and former Magic guard Victor Oladipo, who if he is able to suit up for the Pacers on Monday, will face his former team for the second time in a week.

Kyrie Irving this season:

22.5 PPG

5.3 APG

3.2 RPG

46% FG

37% 3PT



Victor Oladipo this season:

22.9 PPG

3.8 APG

5.2 RPG

46% FG

45% 3PT



But apparently Kyrie is an MVP favorite — #StopHarden2017 (@RTSportsTalk) November 23, 2017

Magic Headlines

Should the Magic trade Nikola Vucevic? Our Garrett Townsend presents both sides of the argument in our Off-Day Debate.

There's no easy pathway out of the eight-game losing streak for the Magic, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Former Magic guard Victor Oladipo, who is questionable for Monday's game against Orlando, has found a home in Indiana, Robbins writes.

Jonathan Isaac is holding out hope that he will soon return, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

The Magic are not passing the ball as effectively as they had been earlier in the season, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Indiana, which has won 12 of the last 13 meetings against Orlando, hosts the Magic on Monday.

With Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, the Pacers have two talented 21-year-olds who play the same position, writes C. Cooper of Indy Cornrows

Pacers.com previews the match-up between Orlando and Indiana.

Myles Turner has had a difficult time staying out of foul trouble this season, writes Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star.

The Pacers had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Celtics, but shouldn't be discouraged, Brown writes.

