Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.

But first...

Magic Tweet of the Day

Teams are making sweet music against the Magic these days. Victor Oladipo had plenty of reason to sing after facing his former team...

As @StephensonLance fields questions, @VicOladipo sings in the shower.



"Victor, man, he sings all day. But I love it." pic.twitter.com/7tjsFScVcm — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 28, 2017

And Lance Stephenson had the air guitar going...

Magic Headlines

In our game recap, we write about how a new face in the starting lineup didn't change much, and an old face did plenty to haunt the Magic in their 121-109 loss to the Pacers.

With the losses piling up, join Garrett Townsend's debate over whether the Magic should trade Nikola Vucevic.

Victor Oladipo, once discarded by the Magic, played one of the best games of his career and sent Orlando to a ninth-straight loss, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Looking for more toughness on the defensive end, Frank Vogel elected to replace Terrence Ross in the starting lineup with Jonathon Simmons, Robbins writes.

Jonathon Simmons, in his promotion to the starting lineup, earned a 'B-' in the nightly grades column by Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

The Magic point guard position seems as in flux as ever, writes Bill Johnson of Orlando Magic Daily.

After a night of change, the Magic reverted back to their old selves in the fourth quarter against the Pacers, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

Everything was falling for Victor Oladipo, who said "when you're making stuff like that, you don't know where it's coming from," writes Clifton Brown of the Indianapolis Star.

Oladipo returned after missing one game with a bruised knee and led the Pacers over the Magic, writes Indy Cornrows.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.