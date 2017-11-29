Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Tonight at the Amway Center, it's Rob Hennigan's Thunder against Rob Hennigan's Blunder. Hennigan's new team (Oklahoma City) plays the Magic -- the franchise Hennigan left in ruins. My blog: https://t.co/F85IrhMCKI pic.twitter.com/uTM6BP5VFV — Mike Bianchi (@BianchiWrites) November 29, 2017

Magic Headlines

See how the Magic fared in NBA power rankings around the web.

The Magic are plagued by a lack of toughness, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Frank Vogel said Jonathon Simmons will remain in the starting lineup indefinitely, Robbins writes.

Mike Bianchi tees off on former Magic GM Rob Hennigan, whose is once again employed by the Oklahoma City Thunder, this time as the Vice President of Insight and Foresight. Hennigan's Thunder are in town to face the Magic on Wednesday.

The Magic have had the second toughest schedule in the league so far this season, writes Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com.

Despite the team's frustration, Nikola Vucevic says the Magic must stay hungry and keep fighting, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.

OrlandoMagic.com ranks Nick Anderson's best performances (my personal favorite is his performance against the Lakers in Shaq's return to Orlando).

HIGHLY-RECOMMENDED READ OF THE DAY: Bismack Biyombo is quietly having a bounceback season and making a compelling case to be in the starting lineup, writes Ricky Scricca of Orlando Magic Daily.

Toughness may be the answer to the Magic's problems, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

The change to the Magic's starting lineup was mostly cosmetic and yielded the same results, Rossman-Reich writes.

The Magic return home with a nine-game losing streak to face Russell Westbrook and the Thunder.

The Thunder's tendency to shoot the long-two has been a major factor in their recent struggles, writes David-Scott of Welcome to Loud City.

Wednesday's match-up against Orlando is a must-win for the Thunder, writes Thunderous Intentions.

