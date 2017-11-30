Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Aaron Gordon is the 4th player in Magic history with multiple games of 40 points and 10 rebounds in a season.



He's the first since Dwight Howard in 2010-11



The other two are by Hall-of-Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 30, 2017

The Magic, behind 40 points from Aaron Gordon, snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 121-108 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, writes our Will Ogburn in his game recap.

Our Aaron Goldstone hands out player performance grades in his second installment of the Orlando Magic Progress Reports.

During the Magic's nine-game losing streak, they failed to punch back when challenged. That changed against the Thunder, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Prior to the game, Robbins wrote that slowing Russell Westbrook would be the Magic's toughest test.

Perhaps the win over Russell Westbrook and the Thunder is exactly the medicine the Magic need moving forward, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com

Before he scored 40 points last night, Aaron Gordon said he was confident the Magic would overcome their struggles, Denton writes. Good foreshadowing.

Frank Vogel and Paul George have high-praise for one another, Denton writes.

Aaron Gordon has evolved into an all-around threat, writes Ryne Nelson of SLAM.

Did Russell Westbrook fall or get tripped up on a crossover by Elfrid Payton? Michael D. Sykes II of SB Nation examines. Either way, it was fun to watch. And EP ripped the ball away from Russ on the next possession and later crossed him up with an around-the-back dribble.

Vogel says the Magic's "whole season feels different with a win here on Friday" against the Warriors during a video inside the Magic locker room after their win.

Aaron Gordon gave Carmelo Anthony fits and earned an 'A' for his performance in the nightly grades column from Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Jonathan Isaac is nearing a return, Rossman-Reich writes.

Aaron Gordon's performance is highlighted in The Ringer's daily NBA In-Case-You-Missed-It feature. Kind of surprised Elfrid Payton dropping Russell Westbrook didn't make the cut.

Gordon wasn't trying to play superhero, Frank Vogel says, in the ESPN.com game recap.

Russell Westbrook was stunned and dejected after the loss to the Magic, writes Dan Devine of Yahoo.

The Thunder look like a lottery-bound team playing only for a paycheck, writes J.A. Sherman of Welcome to Loud City.

NBA analyst Antonio Daniels calls the Thunder's play "embarrassing" after their loss to the Magic.

