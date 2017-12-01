Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Golden State says Stephen Curry (feel like chillin), Kevin Durant (its the magic why play), Andre Iguodala (im old need a break), Klay Thompson (hey ill play along too, need to get my car washed) and David West (uh - my kneee) are questionable tomorrow against Orlando. — Gerald Kelley (@ALL_PRO_G) November 30, 2017

Magic Headlines

Terrence Ross is expected to miss a significant amount of time.

The Magic showed signs of life in their win against the Thunder, our Zach Oliver writes.

Join our off-day debate about what would constitute a successful season for the Magic, written by our Garrett Townsend.

Our Aaron Goldstone grades each member of the Magic's core in the second installment of his progress reports.

The Magic must improve their defensive rebounding, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Arron Afflalo will likely receive the bulk of Terrence Ross' minutes, Robbins writes.

Aaron Gordon's confidence does not waver, writes Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com.

The Magic's ball movement is among the best in the league, Cohen writes.

This season is all on the Magic's players, and Frank Vogel should remain free of blame, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Ryen Russillo of ESPN touches on the Magic and wonders if Aaron Gordon is a star in the making in his podcast.

The Magic host the Warriors after snapping their losing streak.

Gordon joined some rare Orlando Magic company with his performance on Wednesday, writes Bleacher Report.

Golden State of Mind previews Friday's game between the Magic and Warriors.

The Warriors' death lineup is struggling, writes Brady Klopfer of Golden State of Mind.

Many of the Warriors were initially listed as questionable for their game against the Magic, writes Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

