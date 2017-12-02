Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

The Warriors had 46 assists on 55 field goals made against the Magic. It was the most assists by ay team in the NBA this season, and eight shy of breaking the NBA record of 53 assists.

Total assists this season

1. Warriors: 709

30. Blazers: 399 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 2, 2017

The Warriors had 46 assists while the Magic had 44 FGM. Only the Raptors last night had more FGM than Warriors assists. — Noah Coslov (@NoahCoslov) December 2, 2017

.@warriors record 46 assists, the most by any team in the NBA this season, in a 133-112 win over the Orlando Magic. pic.twitter.com/aSixTNoQLn — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 2, 2017

Magic Headlines

The Golden State Warriors imposed their will against the Magic in a 133-112 victory, our Zach Oliver writes in his game recap.

An unwillingness to defend continues to plague the Magic, Oliver writes.

With a lack of attention to detail and physicality, the Magic were outclassed by the Warriors, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Terrence Ross, who will be out indefinitely with a knee injury, is in good spirits, Robbins writes.

To replace Ross, the next guy up will have to step up, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Nikola Vucevic, who was at the center of the Magic's defensive problems against the Warriors, earns a 'C-' for his performance in Rossman-Reich's nighty grades column.

Luke Duffy of Hoops Habit wonders if the Magic hiring former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, who was recently fired, would change anything.

The Warriors, behind 46 assists, enjoyed a trademark win against Orlando, writes Golden State of Mind.

Prior to Friday's game, Daniel Hardee wrote that Aaron Gordon was a problem that needed Draymond Green's attention.

The Magic, who have lost 10 of 11 games, were playing catch-up all night against the Warriors.

Steph Curry excelled through injury in the win over the Magic, writes Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

Kevin Durant was ejected against the Magic, becoming the third superstar this week to get tossed from a game (joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis), writes Tim Cato of SB Nation.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.