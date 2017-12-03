Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Magic Tweet of the Day

Kind of quiet on Twitter at the moment so we'll throw it back to the Magic's video montage of bandwagon Warriors fans on Friday night. Whoever wrote the captions for each fan deserves a raise...

So the Magic put every "Warriors" fan on blast today pic.twitter.com/mL4fEUfE8v — NBAFL⚡️SH (@TheNBAFlash) December 2, 2017

Magic Headlines

Over the last 12 games, teams have torched the Magic for 114.9 points per 100 possessions, writes our Zach Oliver.

Reaching the postseason will be almost impossible if the Magic do not improve their defense, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

In his Magic notebook, Robbins writes of Kristaps Porzingis being questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic; Aaron Gordon having steadied his three-point shooting; and how the Magic remain in the toughest stretch of their schedule.

The problems for the Magic on the defensive end are obvious but the solutions are not as clear, writes Philip-Rossman Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman appeared on ESPN 580 AM with Scott Anez and said the Magic must find out who they really are.

Kristaps Porzingis could be held out against the Magic, writes Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

Porzingis also missed practice on Saturday with an illness, writes Howie Kussoy of the New York Post.

Joe Flynn of Posting & Toasting provides updates on Kristaps Porzingis and Frank Ntilikina.

Here are three keys for the Knicks to defeat the Magic according to Maxwell Ogden of Daily Knicks.

Knicks.com lists five things you need to know about the Magic/Knicks game.

Elfrid Payton was mic'd up by Fox Sports on Friday against the Warriors.

