Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

Surprised Shaq isn’t on this list after all the classic battles he had with Patrick Ewing....

Nikola Vucevic poured in 34 points yesterday at NY. He became only the 3rd Magic player in team history with multiple 30+ point games at Madison Square Garden, joining Nick Anderson (‘94, ‘96) & Tracy McGrady (‘01, ‘03) (Per @EliasSports).#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/Dk1gcontr4 — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) December 4, 2017

And in off-the-court news....

Completely unrelated to the game itself, but Aaron Gordon told Knicks reporter Rebecca Haarlow that he wanted to be his lookalike Aaron Judge for Halloween but the schedule wouldn't allow it. Said he will return to NY in the offseason and tell people he is Judge pic.twitter.com/ls5sQ5kEC2 — O. Pinstriped Post (@OPPMagicBlog) December 4, 2017

Magic Headlines

In our game recap, we write of how it took a little longer than expected to seal the win, but the Magic were able to hold off the shorthanded Knicks to win 105-100 at Madison Square Garden.

Toughness and a healthy dose of Nikola Vucevic propelled the Magic over the Knicks, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Frank Vogel's early timeout set the tone for the Magic, Robbins writes.

Vogel joked that he threatened the Magic during that timeout, writes Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com.

On days like Sunday, Nikola Vucevic's offensive performance outweighs his defensive shortcomings, writes Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily, who gave Vooch a 'B+' in his nightly grades column.

It's time to give Orlando's younger players a shorter leash, writes Rossman-Reich, who even suggests giving Mario Hezonja some minutes at center.

Nikola Vucevic took over in the fourth to lead the Magic over the Knicks.

Joe Flynn of Posting & Toasting blames Arron Afflalo and the big desperation three he hit for the Knicks loss.

Some questionable coaching decisions and Michael Beasley moments hurt the Knicks, Flynn writes.

The Knicks were unable to overcome the absence of Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., writes Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

