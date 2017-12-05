Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

A round-up of Orlando Magic content from around the web

Each morning we will gather Magic content from around the web and deliver it to you. Consider it one-stop shopping for all Magic headlines.

But first...

Magic Tweet of the Day

AMBER ALERT



WHO: Nikola Vucevic

LAST SEEN: Attempting to guard Dwight Howard



PLEASE CALL AUTHORITIES IF FOUND pic.twitter.com/Vg4r7BNmxN — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) December 5, 2017

Magic Headlines

A wide free throw disparity and costly turnovers resulted in the Magic falling to the Hornets, 104-94, writes our Aaron Goldstone in his game recap.

The Magic were burdened by the massive free throw imbalance in their loss to the Hornets, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

An illness prevented Hornets coach Steve Clifford from coaching against the Magic, Robbins writes.

Video of Frank Vogel saying he will take up the free throw disparity with the league, courtesy of Fox Sports.

The Magic have struggled mightily against the Hornets because of Kemba Walker and the pick-and-roll, writes Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com.

Marreese Speights, who had a rough shooting night and also committed a momentum-changing flagrant foul, earned a 'C-' in the nightly grades column by Philip Rossman-Reich of Orlando Magic Daily.

Luke Duffy of Hoops Habit lists his five keys for the Magic to bounce back in December.

Aaron Gordon ranked ninth in ESPN's list of the top-ten NBA players of the week.

With the win over the Magic, the Hornets snapped their four-game losing streak, writes At The Hive.

Kemba Walker brought an emotional energy on Monday that left the Magic with little chance, writes Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Dwight Howard floored Nikola Vucevic on his way to the rim, writes Victor Galvez of ClutchPoints.

As always, if you come across any other Magic stories worth a read, feel free to share them below.