Morning Magic: Your daily headlines

There are plenty of excuses the Magic can throw out there to explain their loss on Saturday: second night of a back-to-back, Denver altitude, no Elfrid Payton, Jamal Murray playing like someone on fire in NBA Jam. But there's no excuse for how badly they were outworked on the boards.

Rebounding totals from last night's Magic/Nuggets game:



Nikola Jokic: 17 rebounds

Magic starters: 12 rebounds



Note to Frank Vogel: Please run some box out drills at practice today — O. Pinstriped Post (@OPPMagicBlog) November 12, 2017

Magic Headlines

In our game recap, we write how the Magic had too many obstacles too overcome (and their inability to defend or box out sure didn't help) in their 125-107 loss to Denver.

The Magic lacked focus and passion on the defensive end and got clobbered by the Nuggets, writes Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel.

Aaron Gordon, who entered Saturday's game leading the league in three-point shooting, is shedding the "just a dunker" label, Robbins writes.

Still hampered by a bothersome hamstring, Elfrid Payton sat out against the Nuggets, Robbins writes.

Here's an update from Robbins on Jonathan Isaac, who left Saturday's game after suffering a sprained ankle...

X-rays to Jonathan Isaac's injured right ankle showed he has no fractures, Frank Vogel and Isaac said. — Josh Robbins (@JoshuaBRobbins) November 12, 2017

Payton's impact on the Magic is undeniable, writes John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com

Shelvin Mack, starting in place of Payton and D.J. Augustin, earned a 'C+' from Philip Rossman-Reich, who hands out grades for the Magic/Nuggets game.

Halftime has been adjustment time so far this season for the Magic, who have become a strong third-quarter team, Rossman-Reich writes.

Among the candidates for early-season Sixth Man of the Year award is Jonathon Simmons, writes Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders.

The Nuggets completed a 5-1 homestand with a win over the Magic, writes Ryan Blackburn of Denver Stiffs. Only loss came against the Warriors.

The Nuggets, closing out a six-game homestand, stressed the importance of beating the Magic after an impressive win over the Thunder, writes Gina Mizell of the Denver Post.

