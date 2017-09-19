Morris twins could miss start of training camps while on trial for 2015 assault

The Morris twins, Markieff and Marcus, could miss the start of their training camps with the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics, as the twins are in Phoenix, standing trial for an assault that occurred back in 2015 when they were playing for the Suns.

Markieff and Marcus have been accused of being part of an assault against Erik Hood, a former acquaintance of the brothers going back to their AAU days. Via ESPN:

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat 36-year-old Erik Hood, who has known the twins since they were promising teenage AAU players.

There is no dispute that an assault occurred. However, the prosecution says it was a coordinated attack by the Morris brothers, while the defense claims that the Morris brothers did not participate, and the accusation that they did is an attempt to get money out of them.

Prosecutor Dan Fisher said it was a coordinated mission and an "orchestrated attack" after the victim sent text messages to the Morris twins' mother that angered them. Defense lawyers insisted the twins did not participate in the attack and questioned the reliability and financial motives of the man who was beaten. Timothy Eckstein, the lawyer for Marcus Morris, said witness statements that form the basis of the case are "entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the truth."

If Markieff and Marcus are found guilty, they could face jail time and a suspension from the NBA. Each is scheduled to begin training camp on Sept. 26.