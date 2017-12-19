Mychal Thompson says he'd never act like LaVar Ball because Klay would disown him
'I had my time. My time is long over. It's Klay's time.'
If the NBA is worried about any loudmouth basketball dads following in the footsteps of LaVar Ball, they need not be concerned with Mychal Thompson.
The former Lakers big man and two-time NBA champion cleared that up Monday, saying he plans on staying out of the affairs of his son, Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. In fact, the elder Thompson said that his son would "disown" him if he acted like LaVar Ball.
"Man, if I tried one one-hundredth of what LaVar does, Klay would disown me as a parent," Thompson said during an appearance on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area. "My wife always asks them, 'What if your dad was like LaVar?' They say, 'Oh, we'd have nothing to do with him.' So, no. I wouldn't even try that. That's not me. I couldn't do that. I would feel like I'm putting too much pressure on my kid.
"I don't want that kind of attention. I had my time. My time is long over. It's Klay's time and these other now new generation's time. Let all the attention be on them. They deserve it. Not me."
LaVar Ball has earned himself a reputation of dramatically inserting himself into the playing careers of his three basketball-playing sons, including Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball. There often seems to be polarizing responses to LaVar's parenting. At best, his bold statements and marketing moves have been seen as entertaining and good exposure, but he has also been accused of overstepping and, at times, exploiting his sons for personal exposure and profit.
One thing is for sure: LaVar isn't not afraid to take on anyone who challenges the merits of his sons -- not even the President of the United States.
While the elder Thompson has a more impressive résumé to draw on than Ball does, he seems quite content with letting his son handle his own business.
