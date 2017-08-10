Myles Turner expects the 'overlooked' Pacers to make the playoffs this season

The Indiana Pacers lost their best player this summer, trading Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis after the All-Star forward informed the team that he would not re-sign with them in the summer of 2018.

That hasn't, however, phased the team's new face of the franchise, Myles Turner, who said during a recent interview that he still expects the Pacers to make the playoffs. Via the Indy Star:

"I want to start establishing myself as a leader in this league and on this team," he said. "I know I'm quite young compared to a lot of guys on this team, but the best time is to start young." "I feel like we're definitely going to be overlooked this year," he said of the Pacers. "A lot of people look at us as young team that's going to rebuild, but we're a young team that's trying to compete. We've got a lot of guys who can come in and make an impact right away. I expect to make the playoffs this year."

The Eastern Conference is certainly not as strong as the Western Conference, and it might only take about 40 wins to make the playoffs.

Still, it's hard to see the Pacers having the same kind of record as they did last season (42-40) after losing George, as well as Jeff Teague and C.J. Miles, this summer.