Myles Turner, Pacers agree on four-year extension worth between $72M-80M, per report

While the day before the start of the regular season is a tough day for the many players who end up getting cut, it's a great day for others. That's because it's the deadline to sign a rookie extension, which can mean a lot of money for some youngsters. One player apparently cashing in is Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner.

It's not clear exactly how much money Turner will be getting, but he's reportedly agreed to a four-year extension with the Pacers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported it would be for $80M, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it would be in the $72M-plus range depending on certain bonuses in the deal. Either way, Turner is going to get a lot of money, and it's a great deal for him.

The question, is whether it's a good deal for the Pacers? There's no doubt that Turner has loads of potential. He's a mobile, highly athletic big man who stands nearly seven-feet tall, and has shown the ability to hit 3s on one end of the floor, and protect the rim on the other. However, he hasn't shown the ability to put it all together on a consistent basis, and is coming off a disappointing third season in which he regressed a bit.

There's little doubt that he's a solid player, and one who will help the Pacers. But is he worth nearly $20M a year? The Pacers clearly believe so, or at least are confident enough that he will be after making a jump in the next few seasons. Only time will tell if the Pacers made a good bet, and that will make Turner one of the more interesting players to watch this season.