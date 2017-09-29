Myles Turner plans to stay with Andy Miller, agency despite FBI raid and fallout

Myles Turner is a client of ASM Sports and Andy Miller. This is the agency that was recently raided by the FBI for their involvement in an NCAA corruption case. With such a huge scandal surrounding it, nobody would blame Turner if he chose to leave ASM to go find a new agency elsewhere.

However, Turner said he doesn't plan on on leaving ASM. He's going to stick with Miller throughout the process and that he talks to him every day.

"I talk to (Miller) every day. Keeping me updated on everything. Telling me you're going hear stuff. People are going to want me to go here. People are going to want me to jump ship, but Andy's my guy, man. I'm not going nowhere." via Indy Star

However, while Turner plans on staying with his agent there are rumors that other players with ASM are going to set up meetings with rival agents to see what's available.

Meanwhile, many other players have plans to consider whether to stay or leave Miller when the weekend hits. Some have suggested that they intend on setting up meetings with rival agents to at least explore what they have to offer. via Forbes

It will be interesting to see how the fallout from all of this affects current NBA players. ASM represents big names such as Kyle Lowry, Kristaps Porzingis and Serge Ibaka. If Miller or ASM is brought down by these corruption cases then there could be a lot of big-name players available for representation.

However, unless Miller is forced to stop being his representative, it sounds like Turner doesn't plan on making any changes. He'll stick with Miller for now and we'll see if that has any impact on him in the near future.