The Indiana Pacers never saw it coming. That's how coach Rick Carlisle and team president Kevin Pritchard explained the free agency departure of Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks coming off the franchise's NBA Finals appearance.

Turner's four-year, $107 million deal means Milwaukee now has a featured option to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pacers will be without a dependable low-post threat approaching a 2025-26 campaign that won't include Tyrese Haliburton, either.

"Losing Myles Turner is a signifiant loss for our team, the guy's a terrific player and he had a great season," Carlisle said this week on Green Light with Chris Long. "We were talking to him — him being his agent — about returning and really out of nowhere, Milwaukee decided to waive Damian Lillard and stretch his money out. They created space to sign Myles.

"I think what probably happened, and this is part of negotiations with any sport, a team will say, 'Hey look, we have this offer, but if we make this offer, we need to know you're going to take it and not shop it.'"

Carlisle said the Pacers never had a chance to counter what the Bucks were offering for their longest-tenured player.

"Those things happen, and when they do, you've just got to keep going," Carlisle said.

Pritchard was admittedly "shocked" by the news, especially after Turner's 10-year career with the franchise included multiple contract extensions.

"I saw Shams (Charania of ESPN) tweet it," Pritchard said Monday during NBA Summer League, per The Indianapolis Star, "and that's how I knew Myles was taking the offer."

Milwaukee's move to waive Lillard and sign Turner was the biggest surprise of free agency. The Bucks owe Lillard $113 million, but by stretching the contract, Milwaukee will reportedly pay it out over five years instead of what was originally designated for two.

Turner, Indiana's all-time leader in blocked shots, averaged 15.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season. He helped the Pacers beat the Bucks and Cavaliers in the playoffs with a new-found rhythm offensively before protecting the rim in the conference finals against the Knicks.

Turner had five blocks in a Game 3 win over Oklahoma City in the Finals to help the Pacers take a 2-1 series lead, but Indiana eventually lose the championship in seven games.

Pritchard said the Pacers were in "good faith" negotiations with Turner, and were willing to go "deep into the (luxury) tax" to keep him on their roster. Without its center, Indiana moved to Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency for roster help following Turner's abrupt exit.