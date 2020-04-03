Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 announcement: Live stream, how to watch online, TV channel
First-time finalists include Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be officially announced on Saturday. There are eight finalists up for enshrinement this year; four first-time finalists and four previous finalists that are again up for consideration. Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are among the first-timers likely to get in on Saturday.
A finalist needs 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee for election into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 2020 class was initially supposed to be revealed during the NCAA Final Four, but that plan has been obviously altered, as the tournament was cancelled due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. As such, the actual enshrinement, which was scheduled for Aug. 28-30, could also be moved.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, April 4 | Time: 12 p.m. ET.
TV: ESPN I Live stream: ESPN App
North American Committee Finalists:
- *Kobe Bryant (18-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion)
- *Tim Duncan (15-time NBA All-Star and three-time NBA Finals MVP)
- *Kevin Garnett (15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection)
- Eddie Sutton (Four-time National Coach of the Year)
- Rudy Tomjanovich (Two-time NBA champion coach)
Women's Committee Finalists:
- *Tamika Catchings (10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist)
- Barbara Stevens (Five-time Division II National Coach of the Year)
- Kim Mulkey (Three-time NCAA National championship coach of Baylor)
*- first-time finalists
