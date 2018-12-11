NASA offers Stephen Curry tour of lunar lab, moon rocks to prove moon landing was real

Stephen Curry seems pretty confident that NASA never landed on the moon, so NASA has invited the Golden State Warriors star to tour its lunar lab at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, to prove that it actually did.

As reported by The New York Times, officials from the famous space agency caught wind of Curry's comments on The Ringer's "Winging It" podcast this week and are publicly offering to show the three-time NBA champion moon rocks from the 1969 Apollo 11 mission.

"We'd love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab ... perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets," NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told the Times. "We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we're doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay."

Curry initially made headlines by asking podcast guests Andre Iguodala, Annie Finberg, Kent Bazemore and Vince Carter whether "we ever been to the moon," then suggesting America's most famous lunar landing was a hoax. After joking "they're gonna come get us" for calling the landing fake, the Warriors point guard is asked by Finberg whether he actually believes NASA didn't complete Apollo 11 and doubles down on the conspiracy.

As the Times noted, a 1972-released photo of the Earth from the Apollo 17 crew -- another moon-landing group -- offers evidence of a trip to the lunar surface, and NASA didn't even stop piloted missions to the moon after 1969's first historic achievement, "putting a total of 12 astronauts on the lunar surface" over six different trips. But Curry has yet to comment on his podcast remarks, making him the obvious successor to Boston Celtics star and former flat-Earth truther Kyrie Irving as the NBA's chief conspiracy theorist.