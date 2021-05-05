Indiana Pacers coach Nate Bjorkgren's future with the team is uncertain, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski, Bjorkgren needs to work on his relationships with key players in the locker room, but has shown a willingness to do so. The Pacers are 30-34 on the season, a disappointing outcome for a franchise that has finished below .500 only once in the past 10 seasons.

Indiana's season was destroyed by injuries. Key forward T.J. Warren, who broke out in the Orlando bubble last season, has hardly played this year. Caris LeVert, who was acquired in a midseason blockbuster, missed two months after a mass was found on his kidney during his post-trade physical. Myles Turner has been out since the beginning of April with a foot injury, and Jeremy Lamb has been in and out of the lineup due to knee issues.

Yet Indiana survived two seasons' worth of injuries to Victor Oladipo under Nate McMillan, who is thriving as coach of the Hawks right now. They still have All-Star Domantas Sabonis, and this is an organization that expects to be competitive on a yearly basis. Regardless of the reason, the Pacers have struggled significantly this season, and if Wojnarowski's reporting on the state of Bjorkgren's relationships with key players is true, he is unlikely to garner much sympathy from the locker room.

This has been something of a transitional season in Indiana. The Oladipo trade was surprising, and both Turner and Malcolm Brogdon have been in trade rumors at points since this past offseason. The Pacers have spent the past several seasons trying to make the jump from good to great, but this season, they've gone in the wrong direction, and if Bjorkgren can't change that soon, he may be out of a job in the near future.