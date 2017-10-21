National anthem singer takes knee at Nets game
The singer of the national anthem at the Nets game took a knee at the end
During the national anthem at the Nets game, the singer who was performing took a knee at the end. According to the Associated Press, the crowd reaction was a mix of boos and cheers at the response. The NBA recently put out a memo to teams reminding them that there is a rule for players and coaches to stand during the anthem.
The Nets put out a statement following the game that they were unaware the anthem performer was going to take a knee.
"We recognize that tonight's national anthem singer kneeled briefly at the end of her performance and we were not aware that she was going to do so," a Nets spokeswoman said.
The anthem performer was Justine Skye, a recording artist for Roc Nation, which was founded by former Nets minority owner Jay Z.
The NBA has chosen to approach social issues in a different way than players from the NFL have. Some teams, such as the Cavaliers, have chosen to lock arms during the anthem while others have approached it like they always have.
The Nets defeated the Orlando Magic 126-121.
