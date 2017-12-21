National Basketball Players Association, refs reportedly working to reduce tensions

The NBA Players Association and referees are acknowledging there is currently a problem with how players and refs interact with each other. This season has had many high-profile names such as Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Anthony Davis all ejected from games. Realizing that player-ref relations are escalating, the league's referee association contacted executive director of the NBPA, Michele Roberts, to help solve the issue.

In a write-up by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, he details the concerns laid out by players and refs that have led to this much-needed discussion. Players are unhappy with the way referees treat them while referees are unhappy with the way players communicate with them. One of the boiling points of this was when Shaun Livingston, who had never been ejected in his career, made head-to-head contact with referee Courtney Kirkland.

In a recent two hour-plus conversation at the NBPA's Manhattan offices, Seham and Roberts discussed several referee-player-related issues, including the NBRA's belief that the league office has become too lenient in allowing players' aggressive verbiage toward refs. Roberts countered that players are overwhelmingly disconcerted with what they believe to be a disrespectful manner with which refs address players on the court. Across months of team-by-team union meetings, Roberts said players have consistently raised concerns with her and union staff about the dismissive tone of game officials. "[In team meetings], the greatest issue of consternation is the officiating," Roberts told ESPN. "I could almost write the script. You'd bring it up, and there would be groans, groans and groans."

Wojnarowski's story includes efforts and ideas to try and reduce the tension between the two sides. This includes a meeting at All-Star Game weekend between top players and refs to try and discuss their current relationship and how it can be fixed. The general conclusion reached is that the two sides need to sit down and have a discussion about this.

Player and refs will never get along perfectly, but there needs to be a respected relationship between the two sides so they can work together. The league is at its best when the players are more focused on basketball than arguing with the officials, or having star players ejected from games. If this helps lead to less of that then the sport will be better for it.