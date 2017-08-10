NBA 2017-18 Opening Week Schedule: Cavs, Warriors, Lakers all in action
The NBA announced its schedule for the opening week of the 2017-18 NBA season
If this doesn't make you giddy, you're not an NBA fan.
The NBA has announced its schedule for the opening week of the 2017-18 season, and some of the league's top contenders will be in action. The Golden State Warriors , Boston Celtics , Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers are just a few of the teams that will be on your TV screen during the first week of the season. Here is the full schedule for the week:
NBA 2017-18 Opening Week Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 17
8 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers , TNT
10:30 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, TNT
Wednesday, Oct. 18
7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards , ESPN
9:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs , ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 19
8 p.m. ET: New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder , TNT
10:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT
Friday, Oct. 20
7 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks , ESPN
9:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans , ESPN
Opening night will feature perhaps the four best teams in the NBA -- the Warriors, Cavs, Celtics and Rockets -- while the rest of the week will showcase promising young teams like the 76ers, Timberwolves and Bucks. We'll also get to see Paul George and Russell Westbrook teaming up for the first time, and Lonzo Ball 's first NBA game with the Lakers.
It promises to be a fantastic way to start the 2017-18 NBA season.
