NBA 2017-18 Opening Week Schedule: Warriors, Cavs, Lakers make season debuts
The NBA season gets underway on Oct. 17 with some marquee games in the first week
After a whirlwind summer in the NBA, it's hard to believe that the season is almost here.
To get you prepped, let's take a look at the schedule for the opening week of the 2017-18 season. Some of the league's top contenders will be in action, including the Golden State Warriors , Boston Celtics , Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers . Here is the full schedule for the first week of the season, along with TV information:
NBA 2017-18 Opening Week Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 17
8 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers , TNT
10:30 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, TNT
Wednesday, Oct. 18
7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards , ESPN
9:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs , ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 19
8 p.m. ET: New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder , TNT
10:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT
Friday, Oct. 20
7 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks , ESPN
9:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans , ESPN
Opening night will feature perhaps the four best teams in the NBA -- the Warriors, Cavs, Celtics and Rockets -- while the rest of the week will showcase promising young squads like the 76ers, Timberwolves and Bucks. We'll also get to see Paul George , Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony teaming up for the first time, and Lonzo Ball 's first NBA game with the Lakers.
It promises to be a fantastic way to start the 2017-18 NBA season.
