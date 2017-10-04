NBA 2017-18 Opening Week Schedule: Warriors, Cavs, Lakers make season debuts

The NBA season gets underway on Oct. 17 with some marquee games in the first week

After a whirlwind summer in the NBA, it's hard to believe that the season is almost here.

To get you prepped, let's take a look at the schedule for the opening week of the 2017-18 season. Some of the league's top contenders will be in action, including the Golden State Warriors , Boston Celtics , Cavaliers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers . Here is the full schedule for the first week of the season, along with TV information:

NBA 2017-18 Opening Week Schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 17

8 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers , TNT

10:30 p.m. ET: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, TNT

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7 p.m. ET: Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards , ESPN

9:30 p.m. ET: Minnesota Timberwolves at San Antonio Spurs , ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 19

8 p.m. ET: New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder , TNT

10:30 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers, TNT

Friday, Oct. 20

7 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks , ESPN

9:30 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans , ESPN

Opening night will feature perhaps the four best teams in the NBA -- the Warriors, Cavs, Celtics and Rockets -- while the rest of the week will showcase promising young squads like the 76ers, Timberwolves and Bucks. We'll also get to see Paul George Russell Westbrook  and Carmelo Anthony teaming up for the first time, and Lonzo Ball 's first NBA game with the Lakers.

It promises to be a fantastic way to start the 2017-18 NBA season.

