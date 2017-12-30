NBA 2017: Watch 76ers vs. Nuggets online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Each team will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss
How to watch 76ers vs. Nuggets
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fubo TV
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Analysis
Both the Sixers and Nuggets will be looking to bounce back from tough losses when they square off Saturday night in Denver. The Nuggets lost a nail-biter in overtime on Wednesday night to the Timberwolves, while the Sixers are coming off a fourth-quarter collapse in Portland, where they were outscored 42-25 in the final frame.
Unfortunately, we will not get the matchup of young big men we were hoping for, as Joel Embiid will miss this game. He's been dealing with a sore back in recent weeks, and the Sixers have decided to send him straight to Phoenix for the final game on the Sixers' road trip tomorrow night.
But while Embiid's absence is a bummer, it doesn't sap all of the excitement from the contest. With Nikola Jokic, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Ben Simmons and Dario Saric, there will still be plenty of young talent out on the floor.
