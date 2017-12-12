NBA 2017: Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Two of the league's young, up-and-coming squads will square off on Tuesday in Minneapolis
How to watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
- Odds: Timberwolves -5.5
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
A few seasons ago, a Sixers-Timberwolves would have been a matchup between two of the worst teams in the league. Now, the two up-and-coming squads are headlining a nationally televised doubleheader. And for good reason. With all of the young talent, the Sixers and Wolves are two of the most interesting and exciting teams in the league.
When they meet for the first time this season on Tuesday night, however, the teams are trending in opposite directions. The Wolves have won three of their last four games, and sit comfortably in fourth place in the West, while the Sixers have lost four in a row, and have dropped out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
While it still should be an intriguing contest, there could be a damper on the matchup if Joel Embiid and Robert Covington are unable to play. Both are questionable due to back injuries -- Embiid dealing with tightness, while Covington is recovering from a lower-back contusion caused by his fall into the stands against the Cavaliers back on the weekend.
-
How to watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
Kawhi Leonard is set to make his season debut for the Spurs
-
How to watch Lakers vs. Knicks
Lonzo Ball will make his Madison Square Garden debut
-
Kawhi likely to make season debut Tue.
Leonard, who hasn't played this season due to a quad injury, may return with more skills than...
-
Behind LeBron's historic shooting season
James, who adjusted his shooting mechanics, is on par with Steph Curry's all-time great 2015-16...
-
Warriors Bell puts on highlight show
Jordan Bell had himself a night against Portland
-
Is Lithuania right choice for Balls?
The younger Ball brothers are heading to BC Prienai, but that could spell trouble
Add a Comment