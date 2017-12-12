NBA 2017: Watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch 76ers vs. Timberwolves







Time: 9:30 p.m. ET



Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota



TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker

Odds: Timberwolves -5.5

Odds and analysis

Analysis

A few seasons ago, a Sixers-Timberwolves would have been a matchup between two of the worst teams in the league. Now, the two up-and-coming squads are headlining a nationally televised doubleheader. And for good reason. With all of the young talent, the Sixers and Wolves are two of the most interesting and exciting teams in the league.

When they meet for the first time this season on Tuesday night, however, the teams are trending in opposite directions. The Wolves have won three of their last four games, and sit comfortably in fourth place in the West, while the Sixers have lost four in a row, and have dropped out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

While it still should be an intriguing contest, there could be a damper on the matchup if Joel Embiid and Robert Covington are unable to play. Both are questionable due to back injuries -- Embiid dealing with tightness, while Covington is recovering from a lower-back contusion caused by his fall into the stands against the Cavaliers back on the weekend.