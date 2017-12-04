NBA 2017: Watch Bucks vs. Celtics online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will travel to Boston to take on the NBA's best team
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, but he and his Milwaukee Bucks will have a tall order on Monday night when they take on Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics, owners of the league's best record at 20-4. The Bucks come in at 12-9, but they've won eight of 11 games since trading for point guard Eric Bledsoe.
How to watch: Bucks (12-9) vs. Celtics (20-4)
- Date: Monday, Dec. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV (check local listings)
- Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)
Odds and analysis
Analysis: The Celtics have the top-ranked defense in the NBA, but there's no defense that can gameplan for Antetokounmpo, a 6-11, long-armed forward with point-guard skills. The Bucks and Celtics have gone 1-1 in their two previous matchups this season, but that was before Bledsoe had joined the Bucks. He'll give the Celtics another scoring threat to contend with, which will likely make this an close, interesting game. This will be a good benchmark for the young Bucks, who hope to be a serious playoff contender in the East when all's said and done.
