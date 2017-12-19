NBA 2017: Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks



Time: 8 p.m. ET



Location: Bradley Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin



TV: NBA TV



Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

fuboTV (try for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis

Analysis

Just two months into the season, the Cavaliers and Bucks will meet for the third time on Tuesday night, with the Cavs looking to move to 3-0 on the season against the Bucks. The first two games, however, were before the Bucks traded for Eric Bledsoe.

In the past week, the two teams have been moving in opposite directions, with Cleveland riding a five-game winning streak, and Milwaukee entering the game on a three-game losing streak. The Cavs are still a few games behind Boston for the top spot in the East, while the Bucks have fallen into a tie for sixth.

With LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, it should be a thrilling contest at the Bradley Center. Fans should especially be on the lookout for a big night from the Greek Freak. In the two games against the Cavs this season, Giannis is averaging 37 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and three steals.