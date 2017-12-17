NBA 2017: Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel
An old rivalry is reignited between LeBron James and the Cavaliers and John Wall and the Wizards
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 17
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: Check local listings
- Streaming: NBA League Pass
- Follow: GameTracker
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
LeBron James has faced many teams in his career, but the first fan base that truly despised him were the Wizards in the mid 2000s. Washington and Cleveland had some truly epic contests and fans of those two fan bases still hate each other for it.
Of course, today, it's far more one-sided in Cleveland's favor. LeBron James and the Cavs have been on a tear and the struggles from early season feel long gone. The Wizards, on the other hand, have been trying to re-adjust to life with John Wall. The All-Star point guard briefly missed time due to injury, but he's back in the lineup and trying to shake off the rust.
The Cavs are on a back to back which could be in the Wizards favor. Cleveland still has a tendency to sleep walk through games every once in awhile while the Wizards seem to play up to their competition.
