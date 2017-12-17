NBA 2017: Watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards online, live stream, pick, odds, TV channel

How to watch Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17



Sunday, Dec. 17 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.



Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Check local listings



Check local listings Streaming: NBA League Pass



NBA League Pass Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis



LeBron James has faced many teams in his career, but the first fan base that truly despised him were the Wizards in the mid 2000s. Washington and Cleveland had some truly epic contests and fans of those two fan bases still hate each other for it.

Of course, today, it's far more one-sided in Cleveland's favor. LeBron James and the Cavs have been on a tear and the struggles from early season feel long gone. The Wizards, on the other hand, have been trying to re-adjust to life with John Wall. The All-Star point guard briefly missed time due to injury, but he's back in the lineup and trying to shake off the rust.

The Cavs are on a back to back which could be in the Wizards favor. Cleveland still has a tendency to sleep walk through games every once in awhile while the Wizards seem to play up to their competition.