NBA 2017: Watch Cavs vs. Heat online, live stream, prediction, pick, odds, TV channel

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra will see some familiar faces on the opposing team on Tuesday night, as he faces LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers. James and Wade won two NBA titles with Spoelstra in Miami, and Spoelstra said it would be like "The Twilight Zone" to see Wade in a Cavs uniform. The Cavs come in hot after a slow start to the season, winners of eight straight games, while the Heat are riding a modest three-game win streak as they attempt to make the playoffs after narrowly missing the postseason last season.

Viewing information for Cavs (13-7) vs. Heat (10-9)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 28



Tuesday, Nov. 28 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Where: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio TV: NBA TV (check local listings)



NBA TV (check local listings) Streaming: Fubo TV (try for free)



Fubo TV (try for free) Follow: GameTracker



Odds and analysis

Analysis: Both the Cavs and the Heat got off to slow starts, but are now starting to look more like the teams we thought they were. The Heat are 10th in the league in defensive rating and the Cavs are fourth in the league in offense, so you'll see two different styles out there on Tuesday. LeBron will be his normal, excellent self, but James Johnson at least gives the heat a large, agile body to throw on him for significant minutes. In order for the Heat to pull off the upset, Goran Dragic will have to put up big numbers against a lackluster Cavs defense.